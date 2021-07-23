Amaravati: Covid call centre handles 10 lakh phone calls in 2nd wave

Amaravati: As many as 10 lakh phone calls were made to the state government's Covid call centre by people across the state to tele-consult for medical advice during the second wave of the pandemic.

Since May 1 to Wednesday, July 21, tele-consultations to 104 call centre crossed the 10 lakh. 104 is the toll free number for tele-consultations.

"In view of the increase in Covid cases, 104 call centre was revamped on April 16 at HCL campus, Gannavaram and on May 13 at APIIC building, Mangalagiri to take appropriate measures to handle the evolving situation in the state," said a health official.

Doctors were hired to do remote tele-consultation and evaluate 104 callers for Covid symptoms, virtual triaging and advice for further course of action like testing, medical advice and others.

As many as 5,523 doctors were registered with the call centre, including 1,132 specialist doctors.

"Training and webinars were conducted on Covid protocols for all doctors and 104 tele-consultation mobile App was provided to doctors," he said.

To receive incoming calls, 333 staff members are working in three shifts at the HCL campus in coordination with district 104 command control centres.