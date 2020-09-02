Amaravati: Death rate under control says Jawahar

Amaravati: The main focus of the state government is to further reduce the mortality rate of Covid-19 patients, said medical and health department special chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Jawahar Reddy said that the mortality rate in AP is under control and a few districts registered fewer deaths than earlier. While Nellore, Chittoor, and Prakasam districts registered an increase in deaths, Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam witnessed a decline.

Similarly, the number of positive cases has increased by 6.26 percent by registering an additional 8139 cases. While districts Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, and Vizianagaram witnessed a steady decline of cases, Nellore, Prakasam, and Srikakulam districts registered an increased number of cases.

He warned private hospitals against collecting excessive fees for treatment.

He suggested corporate hospitals to follow the rate cards issued by the government and asked the people to lodge complaint against the private hospitals if they violate the rules by charging extra fee.

Jawahar Reddy requested the public to be on high alert, especially when there are symptoms like high fever, breathlessness, and oxygen saturation drops below 94.

He appealed to the people to contact 104 helpline or local ANM or volunteer either to get shifted to a hospital or home isolation for treatment. He said that the state government had established control rooms at village level and district level for the convenience of the patients and also enabled telemedicine service through 14410 call centre.

He asserted that the public should take up the responsibility in containing the virus and stressed on using masks, maintaining physical distance and washing hands at frequent intervals.

Meanwhile, the state reported 10,368 fresh cases, pushing overall tally further up to 4.45 lakh on Tuesday.

The state's Covid-19 chart now showed 4,45,139 total cases, 3,39,876 recoveries and 4,053 deaths. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, 10,368 new positive cases were detected from 59,834 tests while 9,350 patients got cured and 84 more succumbed.