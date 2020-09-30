Amaravati: Declare MSP for all crops on October 1

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of the crops should be announced on October 1 and the list should be displayed at all Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) by October 5.



During the Spandana review meeting here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the farmers should be informed in advance about procurement at RBKs and asked the officials to distribute coupons in advance. He reviewed the procurement of agricultural produce and discussed preparation, planning on the cultivation of rabi crops.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to expedite the registration of farmers on e-cropping platforms without missing any single farmer and told them to complete e-cropping listings for every crop without any pending. "e-cropping will make it easier to pay the insurance premium for the crops and to provide them with a minimum remunerative price and compensation in case of crop loss," he stressed.

Multi-Purpose Facilities Centres (MPFC) would be set up next to the RBKs by the next year, at an estimated cost of Rs 6,300 crore. The facilities such as warehouses, drying platform, collection centres, cold storage units, Janata Bazaars, cattle sheds, and aqua infra will be provided to the farmers. The collectors should identify the lands next to RBKs in the coming 15 days.

In addition to the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister also reviewed the working of village secretariats, and NREGA works across the state. He directed the district collectors to visit village/ward secretariats twice a week and the joint collectors should visit four times in a week. District collectors and JCs should own the village secretariat system as it directly connects to the people, he said and added that the performance of district collectors and JCs will be measured based on their active role in the village secretariats.

On NREGA, he directed the officials to work keeping a target to utilise Rs 10 crore material component in a week in every Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the damage done during the recent heavy rains and floods with the collectors of affected districts of Krishna, Guntur and Nellore. The estimates on the quantum of loss should be made and sent at the earliest. The enumeration should be displayed at RBKs.

The Chief Minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of eight people who died in the rains.