Amaravati: Department of Science and Technology research for SRM-AP professors

Amaravati: The Department of Science and Technology (DST) sanctioned the research work of three professors of SRM University-AP in the field of Science and Technology.



Dr Imran Y Pancha, assistant professor of Department of Biology, received Rs 27 lakh for his research work on "Chemical modulator based microalgal biorefinery for the production of biofuels and bioproducts".

Dr Writoban Basu Ball, assistant professor of Department of Biology, who was sanctioned Rs 26.34 lakh, will be pursuing research on "Targeting Kennedy pathway of cellular phosphatidylethanolamine biosynthesis as a common therapeutic strategy against protozoan parasites like Leishmania donovani, Trypanosoma brucei and Entamoeba histolytica."

Likewise, Dr Tapan Kumar Hota, assistant professor of Department of Mathematics, will be working on "Mathematical analysis and Adjoint-Based Stability for a Coupled Convection-Diffusion equation in Miscible Displacement" using Rs 14.63 lakh sanctioned by the DST.

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, president, Prof VS Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, congratulated the professors for pursuing excellence in the field of science and continues to contribute to the improvement of the nation, and society at large.