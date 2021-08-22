Amaravati destruction caused Andhra Pradesh's financial crisis

Mangalagiri: Parchur MLA and TDP leader Yeluri Sambasiva Rao on Sunday asserted that the mindless destruction of Amaravati capital citywas the major reason for the present financial crisis and mounting debts of Andhra Pradesh in the past two years of Jagan Mohan Reddy's retrogressive rule.

Sambasiva Rao said that the Chief Minister owed an explanation to the people why he was not paying any attention to the thousands of farmers who were agitating for the past 614 days. They sacrificed those lands for the construction of a great capital city and also for building a golden future for all the people of the State.

In a statement here, the TDP leader termed it shameless on the part of the Chief Minister to take a U-turn on his own statement in favour of Amaravati before the elections.

He said that the government's decision on the capital city had led to over Rs 2 Lakh crore of Amaravati assets becoming non-performing assets. Jagan Mohan Reddy was pursuing a dangerous path of taking revenge against the capital city itself.

The TDP leader alleged that the capital shifting was taken up only to boost the rates of lands grabbed by the YSRCP leaders in Visakhapatnam port city.

Not even three walls were built in the past two years of Jagan's rule in the so-called three capital cities he so greatly talked about.

He pointed out that by taking the South African model the Chief Minister had only exposed his ignorance and vengeful attitude.

Even the elected leaders of South Africa were saying that their country suffered heavy losses because of the three capitals there, he pointed out.