Amaravati devpt works will begin soon: Narayana

Vijayawada: The Ministers’ Committee led by Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana on allotment of lands in Amaravati capital region met here on Monday and decided to continue the old procedure in allotment of lands.

The committee members including Minister for Finance Payyavula Kesav, Minister for Excise Kollu Ravindra, Minister for Industries T G Bharath and Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh were present.

Later speaking to the media, Minister Narayana said that lands were allotted to 131 persons in the past and the committee decided to continue with same allotment of lands to 31 agencies.

He said location of allotment of land was changed for two agencies and area of land was changed for 16 agencies.

He said the farmers of Amaravati capital region handed over 34,000 acres of land to State government during 2014-19.

He said tenders were called for development works worth Rs 43,000 crore in capital region. He said Rs 9,000 crore was spent on development of roads in the capital region.

However, the previous YSRCP government set aside Amaravati development in the name of three capitals slogan.

The Minister said that after completing legal formalities, tenders were called for works worth Rs 48,000 cr and agreement process will be completed in two days and the concerned companies will start development works soon.

Minister for Finance Payyavula Kesav said that Amaravati development is a self sustainable project and the project was designed to get funds through self-finance.

He said that the self sustainable project was designed to spend money on development of Amaravati capital by selling the developed plots without causing additional burden to government exchequer.

He said that the CRDA has been mobilising funds for the development of capital Amaravati and there is no truth in the campaign of YSR Congress party on spending lakhs of crores of rupees for development of Amaravati.

He said both Amaravati and Polavaram are important for the State government and the government is committed to complete both the projects.