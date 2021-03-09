Amaravati: Dixon Technologies to provide jobs to 3,000 in Kopparthi unit

Amaravati: A delegation of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister said it is a good development that Dixon Technologies has come forward to invest in Kopparthi electronic manufacturing cluster and assured that the government would extend its complete support to the companies ready to invest in Andhra Pradesh.

The chairman and CEO of the company informed the Chief Minister that they would provide employment to nearly 2,000-3,000 people. They said they would manufacture mobiles, variables, laptops, tablets, security equipment and cameras in the Kopparthi unit in Kadapa district.

They said plans are ready to expand their unit in Tirupati and create another 1,000 jobs. They said they will partner with Bosch company to set up washing machine manufacturing unit in Home Appliances division.

Dixon Technologies India Ltd chairman Sunil Vachani, CEO Pankaj Sharma and industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy are among who met the Chief Minister.