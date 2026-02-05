Sleep-support recipes: Light evening bowls & drinks with pecans

Evening eating habits can strongly influence sleep quality, and light, balanced foods can help the body relax before bedtime. Nutritionist Kavita Devgan, on behalf of American Pecans, shares simple sleep-support recipes that combine pecans with wholesome ingredients such as oats, bananas, and chia seeds. These nutrient-rich evening bowls provide healthy fats, fibre, and essential minerals that help maintain steady energy, reduce late-night cravings, and support a comfortable transition into restful sleep without digestive heaviness.

Banana Pecan Chia Parfait

This light, creamy parfait combines banana, chia seeds and pecans to create a calming evening bowl that’s easy to digest. The healthy fats from pecans help you feel satisfied without heaviness, making it ideal before bedtime.

Ingredients

1 cup milk or plant-based milk

2 tbsp chia seeds

1 ripe banana, sliced

2 tbsp chopped pecans

1 tsp honey or maple syrup (optional)

Method

Mix milk and chia seeds in a bowl and let it soak for 10–15 minutes (or overnight) until thick.

Layer sliced banana over the chia mixture.

Top with chopped pecans and drizzle honey if desired.

Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Bananas and chia help calm digestion, while pecans provide healthy fats that keep you satisfied through the night.

1. Pecan Coffee Cake Overnight Oats

This slow-digesting oat bowl with crunchy pecans is perfect for controlling late-night hunger while keeping digestion gentle. It provides steady energy and comfort, supporting a relaxed transition into sleep.

Ingredients

½ cup rolled oats

1 cup milk or plant-based milk

1 tbsp chia seeds

2 tbsp chopped pecans

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp honey or maple syrup

Method

Combine oats, milk and chia seeds in a jar or bowl.

Add chopped pecans, cinnamon and honey.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Enjoy as a light evening bowl or late-night snack.

This slow-digesting oat bowl provides steady energy, reduces late-night cravings and keeps the stomach comfortable before bedtime.

Choosing pecan-based bowls instead of fried or sugary snacks in the evening can help improve digestion, reduce restlessness and support deeper sleep.