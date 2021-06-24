Amaravati : Efforts on to resume tourism activities in State says Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Amaravati : Sale of foreign liquor in all AP Tourism bars and restaurants for foreign tourists is a part of tourism promotion but not to encourage liquor sale in the State, said Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Minister for Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement during a meeting held on Thursday at the Berm Park followed by a visit to Bhavani Island in Vijayawada.

The meeting was organised by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation to unveil the resume of tourism operations in the State and to discuss various aspects on tourism boat activities at Papikondalu Boating facility.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government has taken several steps to develop and promote tourism sector in the State but due to coronavirus, for the past one and half year tourism sector across the globe was drastically affected.

The department had incurred a loss of about Rs 150 crore. The State is blessed with bounty of tourism resources to develop and promote the State as a world class tourism hub.

Further he said, resuming of tourism operations and activities in all locations across the State envisaging a positive gesture for tourism.

Referring to Papikondalu Boating activity, he said he will visit the location during the first week of July and instruct tourism officers to ensure precautionary measures before starting boating operations. The government has set up 9 boating control rooms at different locations.

A manager from Revenue Department, liaison officer from Water Resource Department and system operator from Tourism have been appointed to monitor boat operations.

APTDC has prepared the list of precautionary measures to be taken during boating on River Krishna & Godavari.

As of now there are 300 boats operating on rivers Krishna & Godavari. Out of these, 52 boats are being operated by AP Tourism.