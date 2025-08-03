Amaravati emerging as tech & knowledge capital: Guv

Guntur: Governor S Abdul Nazeer said that the Andhra Pradesh government is reimagining Amaravati as more than an administrative capital, a futuristic city symbolising technological excellence, digital governance, and innovation-driven progress.

He spoke as the chief guest at the 13th convocation of Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology & Research (Deemed to be University) in Vadlamudi on Saturday.

He described Amaravati as a envisioned ‘People’s Capital’ and ‘Tech & Knowledge City’, set to redefine urban living with smart infrastructure, sustainability, and citizen-centric digital services.

He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious ‘Quantum Valley’ project, aimed at transforming the state into a global hub for quantum technology. With a clear roadmap and strategic partnerships, Quantum Valley is poised to reshape AP’s economy and position India prominently on the global quantum technology map.

During the ceremony, Governor Nazeer presented degrees, gold medals, and merit certificates to graduating students, congratulating them on their achievements. He also conferred honorary doctorates on Chintalapati Srinivasa Raju, founder of iLabs Group, Hyderabad; Ashok Atluri, managing director of Zen Technologies, Hyderabad; and Dr Komanduri Ramachary, founder of Little Musicians Academy, playback singer, composer, and music guru. Dr. Lavu Rathaiah, chairman of Vignan Institutions; Col. Prof. P Naghabhushan, university vice-chancellor; and Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, MP and vice-chairman, also addressed the students.

Later, Governor Nazeer and the guests of honour were felicitated with shawls and mementos on behalf of the university. First Lady Sameera Nazeer, ex-officio secretary to the Governor Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, and joint secretaries P S Suryaprakash and K Raghu were among those present.