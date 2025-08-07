Amaravati Eye Hospital joins P4 initiative

Vijayawada: Amaravati Eye Hospital is the latest organisation to join the Andhra Pradesh government’s innovative P4 initiative. The hospital has pledged to serve as a “guide” to poor families, helping them achieve prosperity and a better quality of life.

Dr Shailaja Ketineni, the hospital’s Managing Director, personally presented a pledge to District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha at the Collectorate. Dr Lakshmisha praised the hospital’s commitment, noting that it reflects a growing response to the Chief Minister’s call for public participation in poverty alleviation.

“Inspired by the Chief Minister’s vision, individuals and organisations are coming forward every day to be a part of P4,” said Dr Lakshmisha. He added that the satisfaction of watching a poor family rise to a better life with the support of a guide is immeasurable. The Collector also highlighted that Amaravati Eye Hospital already provides free eye care services to the underprivileged. Making its decision to join the P4 programme is a natural extension of its humanitarian work.