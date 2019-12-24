Amaravati farmer' writes to PM Modi to intervene in the AP Capital issue

Farmers of Amaravati region have written to PM Modi on the issue of three capitals in AP. The three-page letter explained that they had been unfairly treated in the matter of capital along with farmers' Aadhaar Xeroxes were posted to the Prime Minister's Office. They urged Prime Minister's intervention in the decision of the three capitals taken by the state government.

Farmers have recalled Modi laying the foundation stone in the capital Amaravati in the past and appealed for justice.

On the other hand, the agitation continues for the seventh day as with farmers holding protests across the 29 villages in Amaravati. Earlier, the farmers have sought the governor's appointment to complain about their problems.

The police deployed the forces to avoid any inconvenience to the employees working in the secretariat at Amaravati. The police are verifying the ID cards prior to the entry of the employees into the Secretariat.