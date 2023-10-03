Live
- Following are foreign exchange rates on october-03-2023
- Asian Games: Atanu, Dhiraj lose in shoot-offs in recurve archery quarterfinals
- Live Update: PM Modi to arrive soon to Nizamabad
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 12 for Rs 32,999
- Close shave for passengers as bus hangs on bridge over Mahanadi
- Nara Lokesh's CID inquiry in IRR case postponed to October 10
- New Zealand academics call for single gender hospital rooms
- Australian states remain on high alert due to bushfires
- UP issues guidelines for production, sale of biodiesel
- Significant 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR, Nepal Epicenter: Oct 3, 2023
Amaravati farmers stoped by the police
Rajamahendravaram: Amaravati farmers and their family members who were leaving to express their solidarity with former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law Brahmani were stopped by the police at Nallajerla on Tuesday. Farmers from Tullur and Velagapudi left for Rajahmundry in special buses and their own vehicles. Most of them are women.
Among them, some were stopped by the police at Veeravalli toll plaza and others at Nallajerla toll plaza. The farmers said that the bus drivers and themselves were forced down. In this event, the farmers got into an argument with the police. Need permission to go to Rajamahendravaram? The farmers asked the police.
