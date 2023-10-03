Amaravati farmers stoped by the police

Rajamahendravaram: Amaravati farmers and their family members who were leaving to express their solidarity with former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law Brahmani were stopped by the police at Nallajerla on Tuesday. Farmers from Tullur and Velagapudi left for Rajahmundry in special buses and their own vehicles. Most of them are women.

Among them, some were stopped by the police at Veeravalli toll plaza and others at Nallajerla toll plaza. The farmers said that the bus drivers and themselves were forced down. In this event, the farmers got into an argument with the police. Need permission to go to Rajamahendravaram? The farmers asked the police.