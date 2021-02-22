Amaravati: Focus on set goals, CM Y S Jagan tells officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the planning department officials to focus on targetted goals. During the review at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said digital assistants at the village and ward secretariats should be given the responsibility of codification of data and this work should be supervised by a mandal level employee.

He said the data regarding the functioning of internet services at government offices like village, ward secretariats, RBKs, etc., in villages should be recorded on regular basis for effective functioning.

The officials said the programmes of state government were to meet the 17 goals set by the United Nations for sustainable development. The Chief Minister directed the officials to take support and partner with UN, along with its affiliated departments and global organisations in order to achieve the goals. He said the state government should work along with organisations such as the World Bank, IMF and UNESCO.

He sought an action plan to felicitate the volunteers on the eve of Ugadi and added that they be felicitated with awards like Seva Ratna and Seva Mitra and good incentives.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus not only on collecting data, but also on taking measures after analysing it. Progress of works should be tracked to ascertain whether they were achieving the desired goals of various programmes and also to identify the mistakes and correct them on regular basis.

Planning department Ex-Officio secretary Vijay Kumar, Connect to Andhra CEO V Koteshwaramma, RTGS CEO J Vidyasagar Reddy and other officials were present.