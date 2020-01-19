Amaravati: Govt likely to order Lokayukta probe against TDP leaders on insider trading charges

YSRCP government headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, which accused the then TDP government for resorting to Insider Trading in Amaravati Region before and after its announcement as the new capital of Andhra Pradesh is now contemplating to launch Lokayuktha Inquiry on Chandrababu and TDP leaders. A decision on this proposal will be taken during tomorrow's cabinet meeting.

TDP leaders, on the other hand, condemned the YSRCP's propaganda and alleged the government for tarnishing the image of their party and Chandrababu Naidu.

Earlier, the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted by the YCRCP government in it report on insider trading has alleged Nara Lokesh, P Narayana and few other TDP leaders who have involved in Insider Trading in Amaravati. The Panel estimated 4,070 acres had changed hands because of Insider Trading.

It remains to be seen, whether Lokayuktha proves the allegations and will the State Government take back the lands purchased by TDP leaders.