Amaravati land scam is the biggest one in the country: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu

YSRCP spokesperson and MLA Ambati Rambabu said the Amaravati scam was the biggest one in the entire country. To this extent, he told the media on Tuesday that his government is saying from the beginning that Amaravati is a big scam where 4069 acres were purchased under Benami names. He said that the ACB has registered a case and is conducting an investigation truth will come out soon. He alleged that the TDP changed the laws and committed irregularities.

The state government has asked the centre to hold a CBI probe into the scam. Ambati challenged TDP to invite CBI probe if they did not make a mistake. However, he opined that Chandrababu is not ready for CBI inquiry as he has done wrong. "Lokesh has committed a scam of Rs 2,000 crore by giving tenders to benefactors in the name of fibre grid; the BJP should also seek a CBI inquiry into these two issues," Ambati said. Responding to the High Court comments on the DGP, he said it was unfortunate and asserted that they respect the courts.

Meanwhile, a key development has taken place in Andhra Pradesh with the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) registering a case over the Amaravati capital land scam. The ACB is preparing for a full-fledged inquiry into Insider Trading. It is learnt that ACB has collected several key evidence in this regard. It has been observed that many leaders have bought the lands in the capital in advance prior to the announcement of the capital, several TDP leaders and celebrities had purchased nearly 4,069 acres. It was found that 900 acres of assigned land had been forcibly purchased from Dalits.