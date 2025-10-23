Amaravati literature festival debuts at SRM-AP

Amaravati: The Easwari School of Liberal Arts, SRM University-AP, marked a historic milestone by inaugurating the first-ever Amaravati Literature Festival (ALF) 2025 under the theme “Kotha Nagaram, Kotha Svaralu” (New City, New Voices). The three-day festival brings together celebrated authors, poets, and artists from across India to celebrate diversity in thought, language, and creativity.Renowned Sahitya Akademi Award-winning Telugu author and poet Volga (P Lalita Kumari) inaugurated the festival as guest of honour. She lauded the initiative, calling literature festivals “true festivals that celebrate the whole world — inclusive of all languages, communities, and classes.” She emphasised that Indian literature, though expressed in many languages, tells one universal human story — of love, suffering, and resilience. Prof Vishnupad, Dean of Easwari School of Liberal Arts, welcomed the gathering and described ALF as Amaravati’s “first literary heartbeat.” He said, “Literature gives us intellectual ability, emotional stability, and ethical orientation. Through ALF, we celebrate every voice that shapes our society and nation.”

Prof Ch Satish, Vice-Chancellor (I/C) of SRM University-AP, highlighted the enduring role of literature in preserving human emotion and culture. “History records facts, but only literature can express how people felt,” he noted, referencing the timeless Telugu classic Maha Prasthanam by SriSri.

The inaugural day featured engaging panel discussions with acclaimed writers including P Satyavathi, Manisha Sobhrajani, Pavan Santosh, and Millo Ankha. Feminist author P Satyavathi reflected on her journey from a humble village background to becoming a literary voice for women, while Sobhrajani and Ankha discussed gender and politics in contemporary writing.

An exclusive session with noted Telugu poet Kadali Satyanarayana explored new perspectives on women’s voices in Telugu literature.

The Amaravati Literature Festival stands as a pioneering effort to use literature as a bridge across cultures and communities. With panels, workshops, art exhibitions, and interactive sessions, ALF aims to foster empathyand ignite meaningful dialogue. SRM University-AP announced that the festival will become an annual event with the motto — “Where no stories are too insignificant, and no voices too humble.”