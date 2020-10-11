Major changes in Andhra CMO?

Amaravati: Is there going to be a major change in the CMO? Speculations are rife that the 1994 batch IAS officer Pravin Prakash, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister in CMO, is likely to go to Central services.

Though there has been no official confirmation, grapevine says that he had opted to go Delhi as his wife is an IPS officer and is posted in New Delhi. It may be recalled that Pravin Prakash is the most important officer

in CMO.

So far the CMO sources had only said that a minor administrative reshuffle appears to be on cards which includes shifting of three IAS officers who so far never got a chance to work as Collectors in districts and shuffling of secretaries of various departments.