MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th December 2024

A welcome order from Apex Court

In a significant order, the Supreme Court rightly ordered a halt to new temple-mosque legal battles. The Places of Worship Act 1991 froze the status of religious sites as of August 15, 1947. Several cases in-cluding Ajmer Dargah, Gyan Wapi Masjid, Shahi Mosque etc., were challenged. Now the law’s validity itself is questioned. It is very sad to note that ignoring the Places of Worship Act, several lower courts ordered surveys of mosques to ascertain whether they stood over the ruins of temples. One such sur-vey of the Shahi Mosque in Sambhal led to clashes, claiming 5 innocent lives. The Worship Act 1991 carved an exception of Ram Janmabhoomi site at Ayodhya and reaffirmed in its judgement that similar such cases cannot be entertained with respect to other sites in view of Act. Even after the final judge-ment of Supreme Court, let our good sense prevail, let peace, love and affection between two commu-nities prevail. Instead of digging the past, let the country develop for the future.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

India back on top of the table in chess

It refers to “Youngest ever to conquer chess world”. After beating Chinese GM and World Champion Ding Liren , Gukesh became the youngest world champion at the age of 18. Enormity of his achievement and talent can be gauged from the fact that the great Vishwanathan Anand won his first world champi-onship at the age of 30 while Gukesh won it at 18. In April this year, Gukesh stunned the world by win-ning the eight man Candidates Tournament in Toronto, which had top players like Nakamura and Ca-ruana and became the youngest ever challenger for the World Championship. Gukesh rearranging all the pieces back on the chessboard and showing gratitude before rising to celebrate his win was a sign of true gentleman and he is one role model for the younger generation.

Bal Govind, Noida

***

It’s a moment of pride for India to witness an eighteen years old Indian boy, Gukesh creating history of winning World chess championship at younger age. He has become the youngest champion in the histo-ry of that game for which he deserves all praise. The way he outsmarted the defending champion, Ding Liren of China, despite losing in the first round of finals is exemplary, showing his perseverance and mettle in that mind game. His success will attract many young minds towards the game. Gukesh and other grand masters are expected to remain the fountain of inspiration for them. India has the potential to rule the world of chess.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

The success of Gukesh in winning the world Chess championship at the young age of 18, makes it all the happier for all of us, Indians. Gukesh has been knocking at the WCC since 2020. And after winning the 2022 Chess Olympiad in 2022 held at Chennai there was no looking back. His stupendous rise to the top position in the world of chess deserves all the moral snd material support from the State and the central governments. His victory should serve as an eye opener to many aspirant sportspersons, not only in chess but in all other games and sports to realise the fact that talent, will power, hard work and societal support are needed to achieve the set goals.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Is arrest of Allu Arjun necessary?

Cine hero Allu Arjun visited “Sandhya” theater in Hyderabad during the premiere of pan India movie “Pushpa” 2 (The Rule) on December 4 to gauge the public response firsthand. There was a huge rush to see him and a stampede caused the death of a mother and severe injuries to her son too. Is it necessary to arrest Allu Arjun at all? Are bail and further proceedings better? Better ban visits of celebrities to cin-ema theaters, which may cause stampedes.

P V Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad

***

The case against Allu Arjun appears to be politically motivated. There have been several instances of stampede causing deaths during VVIP visits. Notable and recent incident was that of the death of 29 pilgrims at Rajamahendravaram during Godavari river Pushkaralu when the then CM NCBN and his fami-ly was taking a holy dip. But the VVIPs were not arrested even though they were responsible for the stampede. It is clear case of victimization or political vendetta.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada