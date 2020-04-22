Amaravati: Police suggest to use social media cautiously, suspecting online frauds

Amaravati: Online frauds likely to increase in the State, since the usage of internet rose during the lockdown. Suspecting it, the AP Police Cyber Security department has alerted the people to be very cautious while using social media, mobile applications, laptops and other gadgets. It suggests certain precautions on usage of WhatsApp and others.using

The Crime Investigation Department sleuths started probing into a WhatsApp group namely "Cell Phone Dwara Sampadana" – means earn through mobile. This group was allegedly attracting people for earning easy money.

The department, on its Twitter suggested users never accept files or begin downloads from messages sent by strangers or unknown numbers. To block an unknown number, open that particular chat window, go to more option and block the number. Never send private information like bank account details, PINs or Passwords through WhatsApp or other social media platforms, the cyber experts suggested.

In order to avoid fishing and hacking, the internet users are advised to disable automatic downloads options. Never respond to suspicious messages from unknown numbers.

Police specifically stressed to deactivate WhatsApp if the users lose their phone. Enabling two-factor authentication will ensure that nobody can set up one's WhatsApp without knowing the secret 6 digit code. Suspecting the security of the cloud providers, the WhatsApp users were suggested to make sure cloud backups are off. They are not secured, when sharing with the cloud providers.

When the users are not using WhatsApp Web, they were suggested to log out from all computers. This will help in preventing data theft. Restricting access to profile picture to only contacts is a better option, according to the officials.

The police cyber security officials suggested to avoid using WhatsApp when connected to open WiFi networks. Keeping an updated anti virus security solution installed on mobile devises will ensure possibility of vulnerability, they observed.