Amaravati: Raghurama sends notice to CID ADG for his phone

Amaravati: The additional director general of police, AP CID, has been sent a legal notice by rebel YSRCP MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju's legal team. The notice has demanded that the articles seized from Raghurama Krishna Raju at the time of his arrest by the AP CID, be deposited with the magistrate.

The legal notice claimed that the CID police personnel had taken a mobile phone from the Narsapur Lok Sabha MP's residence when he was being arrested but is not mentioned in the records. Stating that the seized mobile phone contains valuable information, his lawyer claimed that Raghurama was subjected to custodial torture in effort to make him divulge the phone unlock code.

Stating that the missing phone is required to conduct his official duties, the Parliament member threatened to file civil and criminal charges if the phone is not returned to him. The legal notice was handed to the SHO at Mangalagiri CID office.

Disgruntled YSRCP Member of Parliament from Narsapur Lok Sabha constituency, Raju was arrested on May 14, by the Andhra Pradesh CID on sedition charges. Cases under sections 124A, 153A, and 505, were filed against him.

The rebel MP has been in the public eye for regularly baiting his party supremo, and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The MP was accused of indulging in systematic, schematic effort, through his speeches, to cause tensions among the communities and by attacking various government dignitaries in a way that will cause loss of faith in the government which they represent.

The AP CID had arrested the rebel MP from his residence in Hyderabad on May 14, and transferred him to Guntur for interrogation. The MP claimed he was subjected to torture during his custody. The Supreme Court had subsequently granted him conditional bail.