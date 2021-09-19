Amaravati: Ramaiah questions IPS Assn 'bias' against TDP

Amaravati: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Saturday challenged the AP State IPS Officers' Association for an open debate on the overall functioning of the AP police in the past two-and-a-half years of Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's 'suppressive' rule.

Ramaiah asserted that their party would strongly condemn the manner in which the IPS association responded to the comments of former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu.

"Why didn't these officers give similar response when the ruling YSRCP MLAs and leaders made highly derogatory remarks against the police in the past? The discriminatory, biased approach on the part of the senior police officers is regrettable," he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that there was nothing wrong in Ayyanna Patrudu's comments and the senior leader just highlighted the prevailing situation in the state. But the YSRCP leaders made serious comments against the police officials in the past.

YSRCP MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy made an objectionable comment that he would not care about police. The video went viral all over the state but the government and the police did not take any action. Ramaiah recalled how Chirala YSRCP incharge and former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan used highly abusive language on police. The IPS association did not issue any counter comment on this.

Tadikonda MLA Undavalli Sridevi threatened the local CI and asked whether the police officer was 'insane'. She also threatened to remove the CI in just two minutes. She also said that the CI got that posting after touching her feet.

What more damaging remarks would be there to demotivate the police force in the state? It was a shame for the entire police force and for the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Nellore YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy caught a CI by the collar and said he would make the SP and DGP stand in front of him, Ramaiah recalled.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders including Varla Ramaiah, Buddha Venkanna and P Ashok Babu submitted a memorandum to Governor's secretary at Raj Bhavan on Saturday over the Undavalli incident. The TDP leaders said that they had submitted video footage on attack on Naidu residence by YSRCP leaders.