Amaravati: Rejections by China shock AP aqua farmers

Amaravati: Aqua farmers, mainly shrimp cultivators in the state are facing hardships with the rejection of shrimp containers by China on the grounds that they contain coronavirus residues on packaging. China has been rejecting the shrimp imports from India on one or other pretext for the past few weeks, industry sources say.

As a result, over 1,000 containers of aqua products from India worth Rs 1,200 crore are said to be stranded in China's ports waiting for clearance. India exports aqua products worth more than Rs 30,000 crore per year to US, China and other countries.

The crisis in the aqua sector started with the delisting of export companies by the China government.

Several exporters from Bhimavaram, the major aqua hub of Andhra Pradesh, are expressing concern over denial of entry to their cargo by China despite completion of all anti-virus tests on the products before their export.

Speaking to The Hans India, Seafood Exporters Association of India AP region president A Indra Kumar said that China is the second biggest importer of aqua products from India after the US, accounting for about 45 per cent.

He said the aqua exports from Andhra Pradesh stand at one lakh tonne. He said the action of China has been causing concern among the aqua farmers in the state in a big way.

The AP region president said that they had submitted memorandums to Union minister of commerce and Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) authorities to intervene and resolve the issue with China to protect the interests of aqua sector in the state. He said that China is the largest importer of shrimp from India, especially Andhra Pradesh.