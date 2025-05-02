Amaravati relaunch today

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development works worth Rs 57,962 crore in Amaravati on Friday. The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit, with expected participation of around five lakh people. The event is being projected as a decisive moment for the future of Amaravati and a clear signal of renewed momentum in the Centre-State cooperation.

As per the schedule, the Prime Minister will arrive at Vijayawada Airport at 2:55 pm on Friday and reach Velagapudi Secretariat helipad by helicopter at 3:15 pm where the PM will be received by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The Prime Minister will arrive at the public meeting venue at 3.30 pm and participate in the foundation-laying and inaugural events. The programme is scheduled to last for 1 hour and 15 minutes, following which the PM will return to Vijayawada airport at 4:55 pm and depart for New Delhi.

After nearly a decade of uncertainty surrounding the capital, PM Modi’s visit to Amaravati to re-launch capital construction works seems to be a turning point for the development of AP and sends a powerful message of political stability, Centre-State coordination, and governance renewal.

The decade-old dreams of 30,000 farmers of capital region who donated 33,000 acres for capital development are going to be fulfilled as their aspirations put on hold for several years due to uncertainty on location of the capital.

The restart of the construction of Amaravati comes as a major victory. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation for and launch a total of 94 projects worth Rs 57,962 crore. These include capital city institutions, national highways, railway upgrades, and defence-related installations.

As part of Amaravati Greenfield capital reconstruction, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for 74 projects worth Rs 49,000 crore, including the construction of the Assembly, Secretariat, High Court, and judicial officers’ residential quarters. He will also lay foundation for projects worth Rs 5,028 crore, including Rs 1,459 crore DRDO Missile Testing Centre at Nagayalanka, Rs 100 crore Unity Mall at Visakhapatnam, Rs 293 crore Guntakal–Mallappa Gate Rail Overbridge.

In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate eight completed National Highway projects worth Rs 3,680 crore and dedicate three railway projects valued at Rs 254 crore to the nation.

The biggest developmental efforts launched on a single day by both the Centre and state reaffirms the government’s focus on boosting infrastructure, connectivity, and urban governance in Andhra Pradesh.