Amaravati: Rice, dal for old age homes in 2 days says Dr Kritika Shukla

Amaravati: In response to the tweet by president of Vasavya Mahila Mandali Dr B Keerthi, the state government issued a GO to provide 10 kg rice and one kg dal per person to all the old age homes and child care institutions run by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state.



Principal secretary of the department for women and children, differently-abled and senior citizens K Damayanti while issuing the GO stated that the decision was taken by the Chief Minister keeping in view of the special circumstances wherein the institutions are facing the problem in getting the essential commodities.

Director of women and child welfare department Kritika Shukla said in a statement here on Monday that the 87 old age homes and 729 child care institutions would be benefited with the decision.

Nearly 2,000 senior citizens in 87 old age homes and 24,965 children in the 729 child care institutions are being given shelter throughout the state.

The officials are making preparations for delivering the material to the old age homes and child care institutions and the material would be delivered in two days with the coordination of the civil supplies department, Kritika Shukla said.