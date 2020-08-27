Amaravati: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy criticises Chandrababu Naidu living in virtual world

Amaravati: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy here on Wednesday said Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu is living in a virtual world away from reality and is blind to the welfare schemes being implemented by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government.



Addressing the media at YSRCP central office at Mangalagiri, Ramakrishna Reddy said the YSRCP government has been handling the Covid-19 pandemic very effectively by conducting thorough tests and also tackled the recent flood situation very swiftly. All the systems of meeting the people's requirements are being handled effectively by the Jagan government and in the past 14 months the government has disbursed welfare schemes worth Rs 59,000 crore to the people, he said.

He said that Naidu is a litigant character who has nothing else but to move the courts on non-issues and delaying the progress that is being made by the government. On Amaravati, he said that TDP chief was afraid that the dream of his benamis who wanted to earn thousands of crores of rupees was shattered with the move by the government to have three capitals.

In a separate press conference, party Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri termed Naidu's Amaravati agitation "hoax" and criticised the Left parties for supporting the vicious campaign started by the TDP chief to help his supporters in land deals.

He criticised Naidu for claiming the protest by some people in Amravati region as state-wide movement. He accused the former chief minister of "cheating" farmers of Amaravati by not fulfilling the promises he made to them.

The MLA slammed CPI for supporting the agitation backed by Naidu and his "benamis" and acting contrary to Karl Marx's theories. It seems the CPI changed the party name from Communist Party of India to Chandrababu Naidu Party of India, he said.