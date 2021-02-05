Amaravati: SEC orders withdrawal of TDP manifesto

Amaravati: The State Election Commission (SEC) ordered the withdrawal of the copies of election manifesto circulated by TDP.

YSRCP general secretary Lella Appireddy filed a complaint with SEC on the election manifesto released by TDP in the name of Telugu Desam party Panchayati Ennikala Manifesto-2021.

State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar sought explanation from TDP state general secretary Maddipati Venkatraju for publishing and releasing the manifesto. After examining the explanation of the TDP leader, the SEC stated that it is not satisfactory. The SEC concluded conclusion that the manifesto with photographs published and circulated by the TDP is a suggestive affiliation to political party in the context of gram panchayat elections held on non-party basis, which is clear violation of the commission's order and defeats the very purpose and objective of apolitical nature of elections.