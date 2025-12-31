Nimmala Ramanaidu reviews on progress report on Polavaram project

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has announced that 87 per cent of the Polavaram project’s works have been completed to date. The Minister conducted a review meeting to assess the progress of various irrigation projects, attended by officials including the irrigation department advisor and the ENC.

During the meeting, Minister Ramanaidu revealed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the Veligonda project in the first week of January to inaugurate the Veligonda feeder canal works, which are set to be undertaken at a cost of ₹456 crore.

Additionally, the Minister noted that the construction of the new diaphragm wall for the Polavaram project is currently 83 per cent complete. He highlighted that the coalition government has allocated ₹1,894 crore in support of those displaced by the Polavaram project since its establishment.

The Minister expressed confidence that the project will meet its completion deadline in 2027 by adhering to the planned schedule.