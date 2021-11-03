Amaravati: Services of contract teachers of Girijan schools extended

Amaravati: The State government issued orders on Tuesday extending the service for the year 2021-22 of the contract recruited teachers (CRTs) working in Girijan Ashram schools across the State.

As many as 1,798 contract recruited teachers are working in the Girjan Ashram schools. Among them, 794 are school assistants and 1,004 secondary grade teachers, PETs and language pundits.

Every year, the service of these teachers would be extended at the beginning of the academic year. However, due to technical reasons the officials did not extend their services this year.

The teachers brought the issue to the notice of the Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani raised the issue in the Cabinet meeting last week and brought to the notice of the Chief minister.

The Chief Minister immediately responded and instructed the officials to take appropriate measures.

Minister Pushpa Srivani thanked the Chief Minister for solving the problem.