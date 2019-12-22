Amaravati should be continued as capital: BJP

Vijayawada: State BJP vice-president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy has insisted that Amaravati should be continued as the capital of the State and the party would oppose the proposal of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

He said the BJP supports decentralisation in development of the State and has been fighting for it. Speaking to the media on Saturday, the BJP leader said High Court should be set up in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam should be developed as industrial hub.

He alleged that the GN Rao committee report is nothing but CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's report. He demanded that the YSRCP government should release a white paper on its proposals for shifting of capital to Visakhapatnam and how much it would allocate for development of backward regions.

He said the BJP is not against the decentralisation of development and has been insisting that all backward regions in the State should be developed.

He alleged that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had ruined capital Amaravati by giving scope for the insider trading. The BJP leader demanded an inquiry into the alleged purchase of lands and inside trading.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that now Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was spoiling the capital with his statements. He questioned why the YSRCP government was not taking action over allegations that land scam took place in the capital region.

He said the BJP was opposing the idea of three capitals because it is waste of public money. He recalled that when there was a proposal to set up High Court in Kurnool, Naidu did not accept that.

He said the people of Krishna and Guntur districts gave good support to YSRCP during elections but now they were alleging that the CM had deceived the farmers of Amaravati.