Amaravati: SRM varsity distributes essentials to poor

SRM Trust distributed essential food commodities to the villagers at SRM University here on Sunday

Amaravati: SRM Trust distributed essential food commodities to the villagers at SRM University here on Sunday. Prof VS Rao, University Vice-Chancellor and Dr B Sivakumar, Deputy Dean, Department of Academic Affairs handed over several commodities including rice, condiments, sugar and wheat flour to the poor.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Prof V S Rao stated that the programme was introduced with the good intention of assisting the poor during the trying times of corona pandemic. "We will continue to carry out similar community service programmes in future."

Later, the beneficiaries thanked SRM University president Dr P Satyanarayanan, Vice-chancellor VS Rao, and Puthia Thalaimurai Foundation CEO Venkatagiri. The event was attended by University Campus Life director Venkatachalam, maintenance manager Maria Leon, and manager Chandra Prabhu.

