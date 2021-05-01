AMARAVATI : TDP compares Amaravati stir to freedom struggle

AMARAVATI : TDP Politburo Member Varla Ramaiah on Friday asserted that the present rulers would not be able to crush the Amaravati Capital City agitation with their evil and dictatorial activities regardless of the rising Capital City sentiment among the people.

Ramaiah compared the farmers' stir to the freedom struggle that was waged for the sake of driving away the oppressors from the country at that time. The determination and fearlessness with which the agitators were going forward would certainly bring them victory.

In a statement here, the TDP leader said that their party would continue to give its unquestioned support to the Capital City agitation until the end. It was yet another independence movement that was aimed at protecting the rights of thousands of farmers who gave away their vast lands in the hope of getting a great Capital City for their State. All sections of people are saluting the agitating farmers for their noble struggle.

Ramaiah recalled how the TDP regime chalked out a vision plan for the development of AP by constructing a flourishing Capital City but the present rulers caused and caused disruption to those plans.

The Chief Minister is doing a big disservice to the people of AP with his destructive plans. The Amaravati farmers are leading such a disciplined and committed agitation that nobody else would be able to do so anywhere else in the country during these epidemic times.

The TDP leader said that the sacrifices being made by the farmers would not go waste and they would be remembered forever in the modern history of the country.

No sane government would file false cases and make false arrests of the farmers who had given their precious, ancestral lands for the Capital City construction. The decentralisation plan of the YSRCP was just an excuse to mislead and betray the AP people.