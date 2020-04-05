Amaravati: TDP objects distribution of Rs 1000 by YSRCP leaders

Amaravati: TDP appealed Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to intervene and stop the YSRCP leaders and election contestants from unlawfully visiting poor people's houses door to door in the name of distributing Rs1000 assistance for COVID-19 lockdown relief, on Sunday.

In a letter to the Governor, the TDP Politburo Member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, TDLP Deputy Leader K. Atchannaidu and MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu complained that the YSRCP leaders are shamelessly taking political gains to seek votes, even the distribution of the epidemic assistance. As they are going in crowds to poor people's houses, this is posing a bigger risk of spreading the Coronavirus, the TDP observed.

The TDP said that the YSRCP leaders are organising public meetings and social gatherings in violation of the ban imposed by the Government of India to eradicate COVID-19. As there is a serious threat of virus outbreak, the Central government has imposed nationwide lockdown until April 14. Moreover, AP is also witnessing a steady rise in the number of virus-positive persons.

The TDP leaders told the Governor that the YSRCP Ministers and MLAs are conducting crowd-based activities which would only catalyse the spread of the epidemic endangering the poor people's lives. The Government, in order to provide support to the poor families, proposed to distribute Rs.1000 through village and ward volunteers. Instead of this, the local YSRCP leaders and their party contesting candidates in postponed local body elections are themselves distributing Rs 1,000. In the guise of distributing public money to the poor, the YSRCP leaders are diffidently organising public meetings in open spaces and moving in groups from door-to-door thereby exposing poor people to COVID-19 infection.