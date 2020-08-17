Amaravati: Refuting the allegations of Opposition on phone tapping, the YSRCP said that N Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to make an issue out of a non-issue and categorically stated that there was no reason for the state government to tap phones.

Speaking to media here on Monday, Chilakaluripet MLA and official spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said that true to his style, Naidu planted a fake story in his friendly media on tapping of phones of the Opposition leaders and judiciary and kick-started a debate and wrote a letter to the Centre on the media report he planted.

"The TDP has always been planning negative stories whenever the government is to launch a programme or an important decision is to be taken. Chandrababu Naidu has been making false allegations that the phones of opposition leaders, social activists, journalists, lawyers, and even the judiciary were being tapped. He should show proper evidence for the same," he said.