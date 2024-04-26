YSRCP Assembly nominees told to prevent cross voting

Srikakulam: Ruling YSRCP MLA candidates received a strong warning from party chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and also the party regional coordinators Y V Subba Reddy and Majji Srinivasa Rao alias Chinna Srinu on cross voting in 2019 elections in Srikakulam parliament constituency and Assembly constituencies.

Srikakulam parliament constituency has seven Assembly segments of Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa and Pathapatnam. Of them, YSRCP candidates won in five segments of Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Palasa, Pathapatnam and Amadalavalasa but the YSRCP Srikakulam MP candidate Perada Tilak was defeated by the TDP candidate K Rammohan Naidu with 6,653 votes’ margin.

Later, Jagan Mohan Reddy detected where the cross voting occurred.

In Palasa Assembly segment YSRCP candidate Seediri Appala Raju won as MLA with 16,332 votes majority. Here the YSRCP MLA candidate received 75,008 votes but the same party MP candidate got 66,319 votes. So, the party high command came to the conclusion that 8,689 votes crossed to TDP.

In Itchapuram, the YSRCP MLA candidate received 71,931 votes but the MP candidate got 69,572 votes. Variation is 2,359.

In Srikakulam seat, YSRCP MLA candidate received 82,388 votes but MP candidate got 77,144 votes with the difference of 5,244.

In Pathapatnam, Narasannapeta, Tekkali, Amadalavalasa assembly segments YSRCP MP Candidate gets majority of votes than the TDP MP candidate.

To prevent repetition of the same in current elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders told the party Srikakulam, Palasa and Itchapuram MLA candidates and the party leaders not to allow cross voting situation this time.