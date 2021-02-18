Amaravati: VIT-AP offers merit scholarships to non-engineering students

Amaravati: Dr Sekar Viswanathan, vice-president of VIT announced GV Merit Scholarship and Rajeswari Ammal merit scholarship aimed at supporting candidates enrolling in the BBA, Law, B Com, BSc and BA undergraduate programmes, in addition to the flagship USR activity STARS programme.

Dr S V Kota Reddy, vice-chancellor of the VIT-AP expounded that the GV Merit Scholarship is for any Board topper across the country. Under this scholarship, the student will get 100 percent scholarship for all years of the undergraduate programme.

Dr CLV Sivakumar stated the eligibility criteria to avail Rajeswari Ammal merit scholarship is that the candidate must be a district topper from any State across the country. The student is eligible for a 50 percent scholarship on the tuition fee for all the years of the degree programme. If the district topper is a girl, she will get an additional 25 percent scholarship making it a 75 percent scholarship.

Dr R Thahiya Afzal, assistant director of Admissions says that is offering BBA in general management and with specialisations like Business Analytics, Fintech, Digital Marketing, BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB(Hons) 5-year courses, B Com, and the dual degree programmes BA and MA in public services, BSc and MSc in Data Science. The Unique BCom programme offered at VIT-AP, has the fundamentals of CMA, CA, CFA and ACS embedded in the three-year programme. These two merit scholarships can be availed by all candidates appearing for the undergraduate non-engineering programme admissions from the academic year 2021. The application process will be launched on February 17 and last date of application is May 31.

For details the interested may visit www.vitap.ac.in or mail to admission@vitap.ac.in or call 7901091283.