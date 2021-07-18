Amaravati: Women get fair share of nominated posts

Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced names for 135 nominated posts in various corporations in 13 districts of the State. Except for Guntur (44 per cent) and Kadapa (45 per cent), all other districts had 50 per cent or more women representation in the appointments, led by Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts with a share of 57 per cent.

Among the appointments, Ballada Hemamalini Reddy has been appointed as Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Women's Cooperative Finance Corporation Ltd.

From Vizianagaram, Kayala Venkata Reddy has been appointed as the Chairman of the Maritime Board. Malla Vijaya Prasad from Visakhapatnam has been appointed as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation.

From East Godavari district, Davuluri Dorababu has been appointed as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation.

Likewise, Vanka Ravindranath from West Godavari district has been appointed as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation. From Krishna district, Arun Kumar Mondikota has been made the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation.

Gubba Chandrasekhar from Guntur district has become the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Environment Development Corporation.

Kakumanu Raja Sekhar from Prakasam district has been appointed as the Chairman of the state Leather Industries Development Corporation, among others.

Medapati Sharmila Reddy from Rajamahendravarm, who has been appointed as the Chairperson of Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving ample representation to women.