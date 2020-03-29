Amaravati: Women leaders hone culinary skills

Amaravati: The women MLAs and Ministers are honing their culinary skills and indulging in domestic work since they have asked their home maids to stay back at their homes. On the other hand, the majority of the male MLAs and Ministers are participating in debates in news channels as well as instructing officials over phone on works to be done from home.

For instance, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, who is also one of members in the Group of Ministers on Coronavirus monitoring committee, has been attending to domestic work, preparing food and serving it to her family members in her leisure time. At the minister's house also, they have asked their domestic workers and other employees to stay back at their homes. She allowed only skeleton staff at her house for her security and the remaining police staff are engaged in Coronavirus prevention and lockdown duties.

Whereas, Minister for Information and Public Relations, Transport Perni Venkatramaiah is spending precious time with his family, besides instructing officials to ensure relief work in Machilipatnam in particular and State in general. He is participating even in the cleanliness works of the Machilipatnam Municipality, from where he is representing. Talking to The Hans India, he said that he asked his wife, son and mother to stay at home. They are not even venturing out to purchase vegetables and other essential commodities, he added.

He said that they have sufficient groceries for next three to four weeks and hence no need to go out of the house. He said that most of the time, he is watching TV along with his family members and interacting with relatives over phone and bonding with family members bi time.

On the other hand, he is attending to calls from across the State and addressing the problems of the people. Since he is a minister, he has been getting calls on various problems from the public, like farmers seeking vehicles to transport agriculture produce, patients requesting to provide medical assistance and so on.



He said that he reduced the time for groceries purchase at Machilipatnam Municipality. Now, the people in the Municipality are allowed to purchase essential commodities between 6 am to 9 am only instead of till 1 pm. As he is attending the public works, he did not face a problem of how to spend time in a day.

Similarly, MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has confined himself to his home in his constituency, Mangalagiri from last one week. Except in the times of work, he remains at home. He also asked his staff to stay at their respective houses.

YSRCP MLA and APIIC Chairperson RK Roja has been creating awareness among public by releasing videos on social media. She released different videos, in which she prepared food, asked people to stay at home and be safe.