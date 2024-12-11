Amaravati works worth Rs 8,800 cr get CRDA nod

Vijayawada: The 42nd meeting of CRDA chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu approved several proposals for the development of Amaravati capital.

Giving details of the CRDA meeting, minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana said that the CRDA meeting on Tuesday gave permission for the allocation of Rs 8,821.14 crore for trunk roads and layout roads, including colony internal roads costing Rs 3,807 crore and trunk roads costing Rs 4,521 crore and bungalows costing Rs 492 crore.

He said the previous CRDA meeting permitted allocation of Rs 1,1470 crore for laying roads and buildings. He said as a total the CRDA permitted to spend Rs 20,298.46 crore for 236 km layout roads and main roads at a stretch of 97.5 km.

The minister said if the Amaravati development works were completed during the past five years under YSRCP government, the government would have saved 45 per cent of the cost.

As a result of the delay, the government has to bear additional cost. He said the next CRDA meeting scheduled to be held on December 16 will finalise tenders. All tenders, including High Court, Assembly and main structures of five iconic towers will be finalised by December-end.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday issued orders approving release of Rs 11,467 crore as per the decision of CRDA previous meeting to complete 20 civil works.