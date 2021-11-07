Amaravati: YSRCP celebrates 4 years of Jagan yatra

Amaravati: YSRCP celebrated four-years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra across the state on Sunday by explaining the promises made by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra and promises fulfilled since inception of the government.

At the main function held at party central office here, senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy embarked on his 3,648 km padayatra four years ago on November 6, 2017 meeting lakhs of people across the state and coming to know about their plight.

Within two years of forming the government, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the only Chief Minister who took administration to the village level and welfare to the doorstep of every beneficiary. Education minister Audimulapu Suresh said that the padayatra was started aiming at providing people's governance in a most transparent way and was delivered in the last two and half years.

The Minister said that the Chief Minister believed that the election manifesto is like a holy book and the government had fulfilled 97 percent of its poll promises despite financial constraints and covid pandemic.

Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, MLC L Appi Reddy, Executive Vice Chairman Ankamreddy Narayana Murthy, and other leaders were present at the event.