Amarnath credits Jagan for industrial growth in AP

Visakhapatnam: IT minister Gudivada Amarnath said the Opposition leaders were not able to digest the development of Andhra Pradesh and hence confined to criticising the YSRCP government.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the minister said the industrial sector had witnessed a downfall during the TDP’s rule and the state registered industrial and economic growth only under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance.

Earlier, the state was in the 22nd position as far as the industrial sector was concerned but it has reached the third place now, the IT minister said, adding that AP stood in the top position in the Ease of Doing Business.

Further, he said the state has created 1.45 lakh jobs to the youth in medium and large industries. “In the MSME sector, the state generated jobs for 13 lakh people. In the coming days, AP is going to become a hub for air-conditioner manufacturing with 50 per cent of ACs required across the country set to be made in AP itself,” Amarnath said. The industries for which MoUs worth Rs 20,000 crore were signed during the Global Investors Summit will be grounded one after the other, the IT minister assured.

Speaking about the Opposition parties, Amarnath expressed worry that JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar is playing the role of ‘Kattappa’ as in ‘Baahubali’. “He is not able to see the development registered in AP as he is only concerned about criticising the YSRCP government. Nadendla Manohar’s father backstabbed former Chief Minister of united AP N T Rama Rao. Also, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu backstabbed NTR. Sooner or later, Pawan Kalyan will face a similar fate like NTR,” Amarnath said.