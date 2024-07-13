Amarnath flays Naidu for taking credit for YSRCP’s deeds

Visakhapatnam : Former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath pointed out that it is not appropriate on the part of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to claim that all the developmental works carried out by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister were initiated by him.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, he advised Naidu to focus on the development instead of confining to criticising YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amarnath appreciated Naidu for having marketing skills and he claims everything in his account without contributing any development to Andhra Pradesh in his 14 years of tenure.

Further, the former minister alleged that Naidu, who was the Chief Minister between 2014-19 and focused only on the Amaravati region. Now, the CM is showing pretentious love towards the North Andhra region, he added.

He made it clear that Jagan Mohan Reddy is the reason behind Bhogapuram Airport works which is going on a fast track mode. Amarnath informed that 2,200 acres are required for the construction of the airport, but only 377 acres were collected by 2019.

After Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, around 1,900 acres have been acquired after consultation with the farmers in the area, Amarnath mentioned. He said that 35 percent of the Bhogapuram Airport work was completed during the YSRCP government itself.

He reminded that the previous government has brought all the necessary permissions for the airport and speeded up the work by overcoming the cases in the NGT.

After becoming the Chief Minister in 2014, Naidu held the first cabinet meeting at Andhra University and announced that he would make Visakhapatnam the financial capital, The former MLA recalled, criticising that not a single step was taken in that direction.

Amarnath mentioned that the promises given to people should be implemented within six months and pressure will be mounted on the new NDA government if they are not implemented.

