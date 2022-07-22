Amarnath says large scale industries are investing in Vizag, Vijayawada and Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath clarified that large scale industries are coming to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati. He said that Infosys-like companies will soon come to Visakhapatnam. The minister mentioned that after the bifurcation of the state, everyone is comparing AP with Hyderabad.



Amarnath said that his government always aims to serve the people and alleged that Chandrababu is struggling for only publicity and spewing venom on the government.

He said that there are six ministers, officials, SPs and volunteers in the flooded areas. He said that the government is providing immediate financial assistance of Rs. 2000 to each flood affected family. He said that it is ridiculous that the ministers did not visit the flood affected areas.

The minister's comments came in the wake of Chandrababu's visit to the flood-hit areas. Naidu will meet flood victims in Konaseema and West Godavari.