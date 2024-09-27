Amarnath to lead YSRCP Visakha district unit

Tadepalli: The YSRCP on Thursday announced more appointments of district presidents and other office-bearers following the instructions of party president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Gudivada Amarnath has been appointed president of Visakhapatnam district and Budi Mutyala Naidu as president of Anakapalli district.

Likewise, MLA Matsyarasa Visweswara Raju has been appointed president of Alluri Sitarama Raju district and Dr Merugu Nagarjuna as president of Bapatla district.

Nandigam Suresh has been appointed observer of Bapatla parliamentary constituency and Malla ijay Prasad as coordinator of Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency.

Audimulapu Suresh has been appointed member of political affairs committee (PAC) while Kottagulli Bhagyalakshmi has been appointed member of PAC as well as president of the State SC wing.