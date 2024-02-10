  • Menu
Amazon India launches Future Engineer programme in AP
Amazon India on Friday announced that under its Amazon Future Engineer programme an MoU was signed between Leadership for Equity (LFE), Quest Alliance (QA) and the state government in the presence of Commissioner of School Education Suresh Kumar, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Srinivas Rao and Director of SCERT Prathap Reddy.

The MoU signifies the launch of the programme beginning in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam. It aims at empowering 10,000 students with computer science education by the academic year 2024-25 with a projected impact on over one lakh students by 2026-27.

