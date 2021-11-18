  • Menu
Amazon rolls out all-women delivery station in Andhra Pradesh

Staff at the All-women partner delivery station in Piduguralla, Andhra Pradesh
Highlights

The new delivery station opened in Piduguralla town in Guntur district

Guntur: For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, Amazon India on Thursday launched an all-women partner delivery station at Piduguralla town of Guntur district.

The new delivery station will be operated by Amazon's delivery service partner (DSP) which is in addition to the existing four all-women delivery stations that Amazon's DSPs operate in the States of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Kerala, said Director of Amazon India Karuna Shankar Pande.

Addressing the media persons, he said that the DSP programme is a last-mile delivery model where Amazon partners with small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to deliver packages to customers.

Delivery associate in Piduguralla Vimala Banala said that she was always ambitious and wanted to pursue higher studies, but the financial condition did not allow her to do so. "With this job I am empowered to be financially independent and also take care of my family."

