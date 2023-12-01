Ambati Rambabu denies accusations on Nagarjunasagar project, asks media not to spread false news

Minister Ambati Rambabu has told some media organisations that they are writing false articles on the issue of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam and asked them not to create conflicts between Telugu states.



Speaking at a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Friday, he said that it is not appropriate to attribute politics to this matter. He said that he has nothing to do with any party in Telangana. "We are committed to abiding by the water sharing agreements and ensuring that the interests of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are protected," he stated.

Minister Ambati further emphasized the importance of the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam in providing irrigation water to the farmers of both states. He urged media organizations to report responsibly on the issue and not spread false information that could harm the relationship between Telugu states.

He also mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh government is open to discussing and resolving any concerns or disputes related to water sharing with Telangana through appropriate channels. He expressed the hope that both states can work together and find an amicable solution that benefits all stakeholders.