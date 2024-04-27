‘Prasanna Vadanam’ Trailer: Suhas Starrer Promises a Unique Rom-Com Thrill Ride

Suhas, the rising star known for his relatable characters and heart-tugging performances, is back with a movie that promises to be a breath of fresh air. ‘Prasanna Vadanam’ breaks the mold with a unique concept and a captivating blend of genres, as seen in the recently released trailer.

The trailer introduces us to Surya (Suhas), a man with a unique challenge – face blindness. Recognizing people proves difficult for Surya, but he's developed clever coping mechanisms, like using a friend's tattoo as a reminder. This element injects humor into the story, especially when we see the easy camaraderie between Surya and his best friend, played by the familiar face of Viva Harsha their on-screen chemistry was a highlight of their hit film ‘Color Photo’.



Life isn't always a laughing matter for Surya, though. His condition can lead to misunderstandings, as seen in a comical scene where he mistakes one man for another. But Surya isn't alone. Payal Radhakrishna steps in as the leading lady, a woman who falls for Surya despite his challenges. The trailer even offers a glimpse of their first on-screen kiss, hinting at a heartwarming romance.



The narrative takes a sharp turn when Surya becomes an eyewitness to a murder. Despite his face blindness, he bravely reports the crime to the police. However, this act of courage lands him in hot water, as he soon finds himself entangled in the very case he reported. The trailer expertly weaves lighthearted moments with scenes that build suspense, leaving viewers eager to see how the story unfolds.



Adding another layer of intrigue is Rashi Singh, who portrays a police officer. Directed by Arjun Yke, ‘Prasanna Vadanam’ boasts a fresh concept that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. But fear not, Suhas' signature emotional touch is evident throughout the trailer, ensuring a well-rounded film. With its release slated for May 3rd, ‘Prasanna Vadanam’ is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of Suhas and captivating storytelling.