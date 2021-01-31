Ambati Rambabu flays SEC's district tours

Amaravati: YSRCP Sattenapalle MLA Ambati Rambabu said that State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's tour to districts is part of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu's agenda. He took exception to the SEC making political remarks.

Addressing a press conference at party central office at Tadepalli on Saturday, Rambabu alleged that Ramesh Kumar and Naidu had conspired to take revenge on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP leaders.

Ramesh wants to show his gratitude for Naidu, who appointed him as State Election Commissioner by conducting polls before his retirement. On the comments made by Ramesh Kumar on former chief minister Y S Rajashekar Reddy during his tour in Kadapa district, Rambabu said that Ramesh Kumar ordered to cover the statues of YSR due to election code but says he has a special place for YSR in his heart.

He said that there was no need for him to mention the CBI case during his tour which looks like blackmailing and terrorising the leaders.

The MLA said that any election commissioner would wish for transparent and fair elections and also supports unanimous elections that create a healthy environment. But, Ramesh is encouraging party-based elections that create chaos, while the government is rooting for unanimous polls without any party base. He alleged that the SEC was being vindictive towards the government and misusing his constitutional powers.