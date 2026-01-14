INSV Kaundinya Arrives in Muscat, Recalling 5,000-Year-Old India–Oman Maritime Ties

Muscat: The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel INSV Kaundinya reached Muscat on Wednesday after completing its maiden voyage from Porbandar, marking a symbolic revival of the ancient maritime links between India and Oman that date back over 5,000 years.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal received the vessel and its crew at Port Sultan Qaboos, calling the voyage a celebration of the two nations’ shared civilisational and seafaring heritage. The expedition gains added significance as India and Oman mark 70 years of diplomatic relations.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal said the arrival of the traditionally built stitched sail vessel represented the enduring friendship between the two countries, rooted in history and strengthened through trade and cultural exchanges. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for reviving India’s ancient shipbuilding traditions and showcasing them on a global platform.

Named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, the vessel was constructed using ancient Indian shipbuilding techniques, including stitched-plank construction without metal fastenings. Inspired by a fifth-century CE ship depicted in the Ajanta cave paintings, the project was executed by the Indian Navy with support from naval architects, archaeologists and traditional shipwrights.

During his visit, Sonowal held bilateral talks with Oman’s Minister for Transport, Communications and Information Technology Eng. Said bin Hamood bin Said Al Mawali, focusing on expanding maritime cooperation. He highlighted investment opportunities for Omani companies in India’s port sector and proposed the creation of a Green Shipping Corridor between the two countries.

The minister also welcomed the signing of an MoU on maritime heritage and museums, aimed at strengthening cultural collaboration.